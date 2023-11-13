Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles

King Charles III is presented with the first struck '5 Coronation coin by Royal Mint CEO Anne Jessopp, left, and Director Rebecca Morgan, centre, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Thursday April 13, 2023. A crowned portrait of the King will for the first time feature on a new range of commemorative coins created to celebrate the upcoming coronation. The collection, which includes a 50p and '5 coin, will be released later this month ahead of the historic May 6 celebration. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) PA

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 3:33 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 3:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles are soon to be circulated across the country. 

The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.

The monarch’s effigy is also to be pressed onto a loonie for the first time at the mint. 

The mint says a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Coin exchanges are set to take place later in the month at the mint’s Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques. 

The image features work by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati, who has designed other coins for the mint, including six silver National Hockey League goalie coins. 

Earlier this year, the federal government directed the mint and the Bank of Canada to replace the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II with one of the King on its coins and the $20 bill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

