Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

One person is confirmed dead after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend.

Fire officials tell CityNews they located the body of a man in the rubble of the destroyed home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway roads. Crews were called to the home just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an explosion in the area.

Officials are now working to retrieve the body out of the debris. Heavy equipment is scheduled to be brought in to continue the search.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Sunday that crews were searching for one person, believed to be the lone occupant at the time of the blast, who was unaccounted for.

No other injuries have been reported and officials said adjacent homes were largely unaffected by the fire and explosion. One firefighter had minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

People blocks away reported feeling and hearing the blast.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating and TSSA and Enbridge Gas workers are on scene conducting safety testing.

There is no word what led to the explosion.

With files from Carl Hanstke