Family evacuated from home after fire in Scarborough

Scarborough house fire
Toronto Fire crews on scene of a house fire in Scarborough on Nov. 12, 2023. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 13, 2023 6:22 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 6:29 am.

A family new to Canada needed to evacuate the home they were renting after a two-alarm house fire in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a house near the intersection of Bellamy Road and Colonial Avenue, north of Kingston Road, around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Investigators believe the flames started in the basement of the home. One of the occupants tells CityNews he heard his dogs scratching at the basement door and when he opened the door he noticed the fire.

Him and his family proceeded to go outside. He says the family is new to Canada and they were renting the property.

Police confirmed the home was successfully evacuated. No injuries were reported.

There is no word what caused the fire. The occupants say they did not hear a fire alarm.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Top Stories

Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough
Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough

A search is expected to resume on Monday for one person who is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarborough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener...

36m ago

Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today

After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear...

36m ago

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

6h ago

Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke
Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke

Police say one is in custody after a late-night stabbing in Etobicoke. Investigators say two men were reportedly fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...

7h ago

