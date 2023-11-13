Family evacuated from home after fire in Scarborough

A family new to Canada needed to evacuate the home they were renting after a two-alarm house fire in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a house near the intersection of Bellamy Road and Colonial Avenue, north of Kingston Road, around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Investigators believe the flames started in the basement of the home. One of the occupants tells CityNews he heard his dogs scratching at the basement door and when he opened the door he noticed the fire.

Him and his family proceeded to go outside. He says the family is new to Canada and they were renting the property.

Police confirmed the home was successfully evacuated. No injuries were reported.

There is no word what caused the fire. The occupants say they did not hear a fire alarm.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.