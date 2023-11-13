Toronto police looking for injured person after ‘significant amount of blood’ found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city’s east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries.

Police were called to a home near Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found a “significant amount of blood,” but say any victims and suspects had already left the area.

Investigators say the blood at the scene indicated someone suffered a serious injury. They are hoping to find the hurt person and say they are concerned for their health.

The injured person is described as a 18 to 25-year-old Black male with a light complexion, five feet nine inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a mask that covered his head and neck, and a black jacket and black pants.

Police believe he has an injury to his right hand, along with other possible injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators.