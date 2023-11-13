UK leader fires interior minister who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, walk, after attending the Ceremonial Welcome for the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at Horse Guards Parade in London, Nov. 22, 2022. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters. The government says Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 3:55 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 4:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a divisive figure who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government said Braverman had left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle as Sunak shakes up his top government team. She was replaced by James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary.

Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary,” adding that she would “have more to say in due course.”

Sunak had been under growing pressure to fire Braverman — a hard-liner popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party — from one of the most senior jobs in government, responsible for handling immigration and policing.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

On Saturday, far-right protesters scuffled with police and tried to confront a large pro-Palestinian march by hundreds of thousands through the streets of London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

Last week Braverman wrote an article for the Times of London in which she said police “play favorites when it comes to protesters” and acted more leniently toward pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters than to right-wing protesters or soccer hooligans.

The article was not approved in advance by the prime minister’s office, as would usually be the case.

Braverman, a 43-year-old lawyer, has become a leader of the party’s populist wing by advocating ever-tougher curbs on migration and a war on human rights protections, liberal social values and what she has called the “tofu-eating wokerati.”

Last month she called migration a “hurricane” that would bring “millions more immigrants to these shores, uncontrolled and unmanageable.”

As home secretary Braverman championed the government’s stalled plan to send asylum-seekers who arrive in Britain in boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. A U.K. Supreme Court ruling on whether the policy is legal is due on Wednesday.

Critics say Braverman has been building her profile to position herself for a party leadership contest that could come if the Conservatives lose power in an election expected next year. Opinion polls for months have put the party 15 to 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party.

___

This story corrects day of scuffle to Saturday.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

5h ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

11h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

8h ago

Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke
Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke

Police say one is in custody after a late-night stabbing in Etobicoke. Investigators say two men were reportedly fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...

5h ago

