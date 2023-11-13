White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, June 26, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration has started 40,000 construction projects since the passage of major infrastructure legislation two years ago and is seeking to make the case that continued progress could depend on keeping Joe Biden in the White House after 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 11:04 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cellphones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

The increasingly digitized and mobile economy has put pressure on the available range of frequencies used for wireless communication. The spectrum is also vital for national security and responding to disasters.

“We all understand the spectrum is crowded, demand is growing fast,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This is a way to break through the limitations of today.”

The strategy will help to coordinate and guide how spectrum is allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency.

The National Telecommunications Information Administration will perform a two-year study on how to possibly repurpose 2,786 megahertz of spectrum, which could be used for wireless broadband, drones, and satellites. There will also be coordination among government agencies, encouragement of innovation in the sector and workforce development as part of the strategy.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

54m ago

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

46m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after...

8m ago

Top Stories

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

54m ago

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

46m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

13h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

16h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

21h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos