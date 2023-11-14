A suspect in the 1994 Rwanda genocide goes on trial in Paris after a decadeslong investigation

FILE - Nyabimana (first name unknown), 26, shows machete wounds at an International Committee of the Red Cross Hospital in Nyanza, some 35 miles southwest of Kigali, Rwanda, on June 4, 1994. A 68-year-old Rwandan doctor who has been living in France for decades goes on trial Tuesday in Paris over his alleged role in the 1994 genocide in his home country. The doctor, Sosthene Munyemana, is facing charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity of such crimes. (AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 6:34 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 6:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — A Rwandan doctor who has been living in France for decades goes on trial Tuesday in Paris over his alleged role in the 1994 genocide in his home country.

Sosthene Munyemana, 68, is facing charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity in such crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, he is facing life sentence.

The trial comes nearly three decades after the genocide in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed between April and July 1994.

Munyemana arrived in September 1994 in France, where he has been living and working as a doctor until he recently retired.

He has been investigated for decades and over 60 witnesses are expected to testify at his trial. Members of the Rwandan community in France first filed a complaint against Munyemana in 1995.

Munyemana, who was a 38-year-old gynecologist in the district of Burate at the time of the genocide, is accused of having co-signed in April 1994 “a motion of support for the interim government” that supervised the genocide and of having participated in a local committee and meetings that organized roundups of Tutsi civilians.

He is also accused of having locked and detained Tutsi civilians “without care, hygiene and food” in the office of the local administration that was “under his authority at the time,” and of having “relayed instructions from the authorities to the local militia and residents leading to the round up of the Tutsis,” among other things.

It is the sixth case related to the Rwandan genocide that is coming to court in Paris. The trial is scheduled to run until Dec. 19.

In recent years, France has ramped up efforts to arrest and send to trial genocide suspects.

Last year, Laurent Bucyibaruta was sentenced by a Paris court to 20 years in prison for complicity to commit genocide and crimes against humanity, making him the highest-ranking Rwandan to have been convicted in France on such charges. He appealed the decision.

Earlier this year, United Nations judges have declared an 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect, Félicien Kabuga, unfit to continue standing trial because he has dementia and said they would establish a procedure to hear evidence without the possibility of convicting him. Kabuga was arrested near Paris in May 2020 after years on the run.

The mass killings of Rwanda’s Tutsi population were ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying then-President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, the capital, killing the leader who, like most Rwandans, was a Hutu. Tutsis were blamed for downing the plane, and although they denied it, bands of Hutu extremists began killing them, including children, with support from the army, police and militias.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

7h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was made...

42m ago

Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor
Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor

Ontario's new lieutenant-governor is set to officially begin her new position today, with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure. Edith Dumont will become the province's 30th lieutenant-governor...

19m ago

