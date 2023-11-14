B.C. man ordered to pay $450,000 over 2019 wildfire triggered by debris burn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 5:47 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 6:56 pm.

VICTORIA — The B.C. Forest Appeals Commission says a man who lit a large debris pile on fire that eventually caused a wildfire should pay the provincial government nearly $450,000 for firefighting costs and lost timber resources.

In an appeal decision released last week, the commission found Clarke Matthiesen tried to blame an arsonist for the wildfire that started on his property west of Quesnel, B.C., in the province’s interior.

The decision says Matthiesen lit the debris fire on a property he owns with his brother in February 2019, thinking snow around the blaze would work as a “fuel break.” 

But more than two months later, Matthiesen and his brother came upon a grass fire nearby, which they couldn’t put out with shovels. 

The decision says Matthiesen then drove to a neighbouring property to report the fire, and the BC Wildfire Service responded that evening.

The commission rejected Matthiesen’s claims that his neighbour’s grandson could have lit the fire, and found instead that it was a “holdover” from the debris pile that measured 14 metres by 16 metres.

He was ordered to pay a $2,350 fine, $260,369 for fire control costs and $179,344 for destruction of Crown-owned timber resources. 

Matthieson testified the burn pile was still smouldering days after it was first lit, but in the weeks that followed, he passed the site “dozens of times” and didn’t see it smoking, and nor was it hot when he checked it by hand. 

The commission found he didn’t use water to ensure it was out, or make a new fuel break as the snow around the debris pile melted. 

Matthiesen, who was not represented by a lawyer, gave evidence that his neighbours’ grandchild was a “troubled” youth involved in gang and drug activity. 

He said that after he had illegal cannabis plants removed from nearby government land, the neighbours’ grandson threatened him in December 2018, writing: “Your cabin and everything you have gonna be burnt to the ground.” 

The commission rejected Matthieson’s claims, in part, because he didn’t mention the possibility of arson when the fire was under investigation. 

“In particular, if (Matthiesen) thought the threat had been serious and it was a likely cause of the wildfire, it would have been at the top of his mind when the wildfire actually occurred,” the commission’s ruling says. 

“The possibility that the wildfire began as an act of arson, however, was not mentioned until years later.”

A BC Wildfire Service specialist determined the wildfire was due to an “escape” from Matthieson’s burn pile, and didn’t find any suspicious materials such as a cigarette butt or matches near where the wildfire ignited, the decision says.

The commission found the arson claims “unproven and unlikely.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

45m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

4h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

5m ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

14m ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

45m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

4h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

5m ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

4h ago

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

5h ago

4:13
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread

The Daily Bread is out with its annual Who's Hungry report and this year the organization says tens of thousands of people are facing food insecurity in Toronto. Faiza Amin reports.

7h ago

2:26
Toronto Public Library board holds private meeting on cyberattack
Toronto Public Library board holds private meeting on cyberattack

The TPL board is holding a special meeting on the cyber security breach that continues to affect its service and may have exposed sensitive user data.

20h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos