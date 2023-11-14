Biden, Xi early headliners as leaders gather in California for Asia-Pacific summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference following his participation in the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 11:05 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 11:12 am.

SAN FRANCISCO — Its 21 member economies represent nearly three billion people and 62 per cent of the world’s GDP, generating US$30 trillion in global trade last year alone. 

But as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders gather in San Francisco, the focus — for now, at least — will be on just two of them.

U.S. President Joe Biden sits down Wednesday with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, hoping to iron out some of the kinks in their fraught bilateral relationship.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan calls it “intense diplomacy” aimed at ensuring that healthy competition doesn’t devolve into dangerous conflict.

Experts say that dynamic will likely make it difficult for Canada to make much of a geopolitical splash in the Bay Area this week. 

But federal officials say they expect tangible progress from  a busy slate of bilateral meetings during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s three-day visit. 

The summit comes one year since the Liberal government unveiled a new $2.3-billion Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at fortifying regional alliances as a hedge against China’s expansive power. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

1h ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

58m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

2h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

3h ago

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

1h ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

58m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

2h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

20h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

22h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

22h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos