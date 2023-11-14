CAE reports $58.4M Q2 profit, up from $44.5M a year ago, revenue also higher
Posted November 14, 2023 8:53 am.
MONTREAL — CAE Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.
The flight simulator company says it earned net income attributable to equity holders of $58.4 million or 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The result compared with a profit of $44.5 million or 14 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the three-month period totalled $1.09 billion, up from $993.2 million.
On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 27 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share a year earlier.
Last month, CAE announced a deal to sell its health-care business to U.S. company Madison Industries for $311 million.
