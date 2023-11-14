CAE reports $58.4M Q2 profit, up from $44.5M a year ago, revenue also higher

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The flight simulator company says it earned net income attributable to equity holders of $58.4 million or 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $44.5 million or 14 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $1.09 billion, up from $993.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 27 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Last month, CAE announced a deal to sell its health-care business to U.S. company Madison Industries for $311 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

