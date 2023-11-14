Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south of Finch Avenue, around 8:35 a.m.

Police say a boy under the age of 12 was hit by a vehicle in front of a school. He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the boy has an injured leg.

The driver involved remained at the scene.