Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 1:44 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 1:56 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With licensing applications yet to be received and rules yet to be approved, legalized sports betting in North Carolina isn’t expected to begin in early January as the state’s new gambling laws permitted.

Legislation approved by the General Assembly this year said the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is tasked with regulating the new mobile and in-person sports gambling, has until next June 15 to launch the betting options. But the law said gambling could begin as soon as Jan. 8 — which is the date of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Commission members and staff said at its sports betting committee on Tuesday that meeting the January date was unworkable given all the activities that have yet to occur, WRAL-TV reported. No start date was identified.

Sterl Carpenter, who was hired by the commission to lead its new sports betting division, described for committee members the work that’s yet to be completed.

Once applications are submitted, the sports wagering companies seeking licenses to accept bets in the state will have to be investigated, with their financial controls, security and responsible gambling plans scrutinized, Carpenter said. And a provision that became law just last month requires these applicants to have a formal agreement with certain teams, leagues or sports venues in the state.

So “January 8 is the first date, but probably won’t be the date when betting is authorized,” Commissioner Ripley Rand asked Carpenter during the meeting.

“Absolutely correct,” Carpenter responded. Commissioner Cari Boyce added that it would have taken daily meetings of the committee to start betting on Jan. 8.

The committee on Tuesday approved a large array of events that could be bet on through the licensed operators, as well as changes to its first batch of rules. The catalog of events and the rule changes still must be approved by the full commission.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

9m ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

1h ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

9m ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

1h ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

23h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos