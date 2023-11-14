Trudeau, Eby announce $1-billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby jointly announced Tuesday that the new E-One Moli facility will bolster Canada’s role as a global leader in clean technology.

A statement says the province is contributing up to $80 million, with $970 million coming from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources.

Trudeau told a crowd gathered for the announcement that B.C. has long been known for its innovation in the clean-technology sector, and securing the clean battery manufacturing project will build on that expertise.

“The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global cleantech leader, create good jobs and help keep our air clean,” he said.

“This is the future we are building together, every single day. Climate policy is economic policy.”

The plant will produce high-performance lithium-cell batteries found in numerous products, including vacuums, medical devices and power and gardening tools.

The statement has no details about when the plant will begin operations, but says it is expected to create 450 permanent jobs.

As part of the agreement, E-One Moli will be switching some of its plant operations from natural gas to electricity, in what the province says is part of its role in the clean-technology industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press