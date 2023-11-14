Trudeau, Eby announce $1-billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey, from left to right, B.C. Premier David Eby, Nelson Chang, Chairman of TCC Group, E-One Moli Energy (Canada), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne tour the lithium battery manufacturer E-One Moli Energy (Canada), in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 4:45 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 5:26 pm.

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby jointly announced Tuesday that the new E-One Moli facility will bolster Canada’s role as a global leader in clean technology.

A statement says the province is contributing up to $80 million, with $970 million coming from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources.

Trudeau told a crowd gathered for the announcement that B.C. has long been known for its innovation in the clean-technology sector, and securing the clean battery manufacturing project will build on that expertise.

“The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global cleantech leader, create good jobs and help keep our air clean,” he said.

“This is the future we are building together, every single day. Climate policy is economic policy.”

The plant will produce high-performance lithium-cell batteries found in numerous products, including vacuums, medical devices and power and gardening tools.

The statement has no details about when the plant will begin operations, but says it is expected to create 450 permanent jobs.

As part of the agreement, E-One Moli will be switching some of its plant operations from natural gas to electricity, in what the province says is part of its role in the clean-technology industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

22m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

22m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

3h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.
2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
More Videos