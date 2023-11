Wanted sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER — Police say high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley has been arrested in Vancouver.

A statement from police says Hopley was picked up at about 6 a.m. on the city’s Downtown Eastside and he is in custody.

The arrest ends a 10-day search for Hopley, who walked away from his Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4., and cut off his electronic monitoring device a short time later.

At the time, police said they believed the 58-year-old was worried about an upcoming court appearance and feared he would be returned to custody.

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He was released in 2018 and was living at the halfway house under a 10-year long-term supervision order but was arrested in January for allegedly violating conditions of the order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

