Defense to call witnesses in trial of man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer

A Department of Homeland Security officer walks the perimeter of the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse where the federal trial of David DePape is underway in San Francisco, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Prosecutors say DePape broke into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and bludgeoned her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 12:33 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 12:42 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Defense attorneys for David DePape, the man on trial for the attack of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the couple’s San Francisco home, will call witnesses Tuesday as they argue DePape is not guilty of the crimes he’s been charged with.

The trial’s third day will start with a final witness from the prosecution, and defense attorneys say they hope to wrap up their case by day’s end. The case would then go to jurors.

Prosecutors say DePape bludgeoned Paul Pelosi in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, just days before the midterm elections, and that he had rope and zip ties with him. DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties.

Defense attorney Jodi Linker told jurors last week that she won’t dispute that DePape attacked Pelosi. Instead, she will argue that DePape believed that he was taking action to stop government corruption, the erosion of freedom in the United States, and the abuse of children by politicians and actors. She said that means the charges that DePape was trying to interfere with Nancy Pelosi’s official duties don’t fit.

Paul Pelosi took the stand Monday and recounted publicly for the first time what happened the night of the attack.

“It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible,” he testified.

The Pelosis’ home has an alarm system with motion detectors, but Pelosi said he never put it on when he was home alone because his movements would trigger it.

He recalled being awakened by a man bursting into the bedroom door asking, “Where’s Nancy?” He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

He later testified that he was able to call police from his cellphone and that DePape hit him with a hammer when police arrived.

Earlier, prosecutors played police body camera footage showing Pelosi facedown on the floor as paramedics help him. One holds a white towel against Pelosi’s head as another puts a neck and head brace on him before several first responders help him onto a stretcher chair. Pelosi’s face and hands are covered in blood. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor, who was in charge of the investigation, testified that video showed DePape hit Paul Pelosi at least three times.

DePape showed little emotion during most of the testimony, only smiling and releasing a muted chuckle when, at his attorney’s request, Minor read a list of topics that appeared on his blog. They included Communism, corruption, COVID-19, Jewish people, “Gamergate,” guns, immigrants, memes and wamon, a word used to describe a woman who does nothing but complain.

If convicted, DePape faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in state court of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. A state trial has not been scheduled.

After his arrest, DePape, 43, allegedly told a San Francisco detective that he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage. He said if she told him the truth, he would let her go and if she lied, he was going to “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” according to prosecutors.

Defense attorneys have listed four possible witnesses: Daniel Bernal, Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco chief of staff; extremism and antisemitism researcher Elizabeth Yates; federal public defender Catherine Goulet; and one unidentified witness.

Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

8h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

7h ago

Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame

Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.  The New York Rangers legend fed off the energy inside the world's most famous arena — and a city where many athletes...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

8h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

7h ago

Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame

Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.  The New York Rangers legend fed off the energy inside the world's most famous arena — and a city where many athletes...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

6h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

9h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

11h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

12h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos