EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. European Union nations on Tuesday acknowledged that they are well on their way to failing Ukraine when it comes to providing their promised part of ammunition that Kyiv so dearly needs to stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 7:14 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 7:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory.

Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s front line by spring next year in what would have amounted to a serious ramp-up of production. But the 27-nation bloc, for over half a century steeped in a “peace, not war” message and sheltering under a U.S. military umbrella, is finding it tough to come up with the goods.

“The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, ahead of a meeting of EU defense and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

Estonia’s defense minister, Hanno Pevkur, said it was crucial to ramp up supply of the ammunition.

“Look at Russia. They are producing today more than ever. They are getting shells from North Korea. Europe cannot say that … ‘Russia and North Korea can deliver and we cannot,'” he said.

Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far. With the rest becoming increasingly elusive to source before spring, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds insisted the original target should not be taken too literally.

“Well, of course, 1 million rounds are symbolic. I think aspiration and ambition is important,” he said.

On the battlefield, though, the presence of ammunition is the only thing that counts.

In Ukraine’s war with Russia, 155mm artillery rounds play a pivotal role. The daily consumption of 6,000 to 7,000 shells highlights its strategic importance. Acquiring 1 million such shells could secure stability for Ukraine for at least half a year, providing a substantial advantage in sustained operations and flexibility on the battlefield, observers said.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton insisted the industry production target of 1 million rounds could be met by industry. “But it is now upon member states to place their orders.”

However, member states put the blame on producers.

“We have all signed contracts. We’ve done joint procurement. So industry now has to deliver. It has to step up its game to produce more,” said Dutch defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Breton acknowledged that the EU’s over-reliance on so-called soft power and decades of sinking budgets in many European nations had left the bloc exposed.

“As you well know, it is history, certainly the peace dividend. It is true that we dropped a bit, even significantly, our production capacity, but the industrial base is still there” to ramp up production anew, he said.

One way to get more ammunition, said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, was to redirect current EU exports and prioritize Ukraine.

“About 40% of the production is being exported to third countries,” he said. “So maybe what we have to do is to try to shift this production to the priority one, which is the Ukrainians.”

___

Illia Novikov contributed from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

32m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

53m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

32m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

53m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

17h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

19h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

19h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos