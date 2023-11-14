Germany’s opposition Left Party to dissolve caucus after prominent member launches rival venture

Dietmar Bartsch, parliamentary group leader of Die Linke, Left Party, speaks during a press statement before the start of the parliamentary group meeting of Die Linke in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023. Germany's opposition Left Party said Tuesday that it will dissolve its parliamentary caucus next month after Sahra Wagenknecht, long one of its most prominent figures, broke away to found a new party with a more nationalist, migration-skeptic agenda. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 9:21 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 9:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opposition Left Party said Tuesday it will dissolve its parliamentary caucus next month after prominent party member Sahra Wagenknecht broke away to found a new party with a more nationalist, migration-skeptic agenda.

The Left Party emerged in 2005, bringing together ex-communists from eastern Germany with leftists from the west disgruntled by welfare-state cuts. It was a potent opposition force in its early years, but was later plagued by deep internal divisions.

In Germany’s 2021 election, it won only 4.9% of the vote and came close to losing almost all its seats in parliament. Its fortunes haven’t improved since, despite the unpopularity of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.

Wagenknecht and nine other lawmakers quit the Left Party last month. They plan to formally launch a new party in January.

Wagenknecht criticizes “unregulated immigration” and some environmentalists’ plans to combat climate change, positions that contrast with those of the Left Party leadership. She also opposes current sanctions against Russia. It’s a combination that some observers think could take votes away from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which has surged to around 20% in national polls.

Wagenknecht and her followers quit the party but didn’t immediately leave its caucus. They rejected calls to give up their seats so that Left Party loyalists could take their place.

Party leaders conceded that there was no chance of salvaging the caucus, which requires a minimum 37 members. It will be dissolved on Dec. 6, lawmakers said after they met Tuesday.

“Better united with 28 than estranged with 38” lawmakers, caucus leader Dietmar Bartsch said. He stressed that it was not the end of the party, which has one state governor and is part of two other regional administrations, and said that “this is an opportunity for a new beginning … (but) permanent disputes must end.”

Bartsch hopes for a new Left Party “group” that would have reduced funding and rights, but seats on committees and more time to speak than independents. The caucus received about 11.5 million euros ($12.3 million) in state funding last year and spent 9.3 million euros on personnel costs.

Dissolving the caucus means that its 108 staff will have to be dismissed.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

18m ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

breaking

4m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

1h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

18m ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

breaking

4m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

1h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

19h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

21h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

21h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos