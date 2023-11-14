GOP senator stands up and challenges Teamsters head to a fight in a fiery exchange at a hearing

FILE - Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., attends NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. A Tuesday hearing in the Senate devolved into an angry confrontation between Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. Mullin challenged the Teamsters leader to “stand your butt up” and settle longstanding differences right there in the room. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 3:33 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 3:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional hearing devolved into an angry confrontation between a senator and a witness on Tuesday after Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenged Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to “stand your butt up” and settle longstanding differences right there in the room.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Senate panel that was holding the hearing, yelled at Mullin to sit down after he challenged O’Brien to a fight. Mullin had stood up from his seat at the dais and appeared to start taking his ring off.

“This is the time, this is the place,” Mullin told O’Brien after reading a series of critical tweets O’Brien had sent about him in the past. “If you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here.”

The two men never came face to face in the hearing room. But they hurled insults at each other for around six minutes as Sanders repeatedly banged his gavel and tried to cut them off. Sanders, a longtime union ally, pleaded with them to focus on the economic issues that were the focus of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, which Sanders was holding to review how unions help working families.

“You are a United States senator!” Sanders yelled at Mullin at one point.

Mullin, a frequent critic of unions, and the Teamsters head have sparred before. Earlier this year, O’Brien posted repeatedly about Mullin on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling him a “moron” and “full of s—” after Mullin criticized him in a hearing.

In another social media post, which Mullin read aloud at Tuesday’s hearing, O’Brien appeared to challenge Mullin to a fight. “You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy,” O’Brien had posted.

The exchange escalated from there, with Mullin telling O’Brien that “this is the place” and asking if he wanted to do it right now.

“I’d love to do it right now,” O’Brien said.

Mullin replied: “Well, stand your butt up then.”

“You stand your butt up,” O’Brien shot back.

When Mullin got up from his chair, Sanders yelled at him to sit down, banged his gavel several times and told both of them to stop talking.

“This is a hearing, and God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress, let’s not make it worse,” Sanders said.

As Mullin persisted, O’Brien retorted: “You challenged me to a cage match, acting like a twelve year old schoolyard bully.”

The two traded angry insults for several more minutes — each called the other a “thug” — with Mullin at one point suggesting they fight for charity at an event next spring.

O’Brien declined, instead suggesting they meet for coffee and work out their differences. Mullin accepted, but the two kept shouting at each other until the next senator, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, started her questioning by talking over them.

After the hearing, Sanders called the exchange “absurd.”

“We were there to be talking about, and did talk about, the crisis facing working families in this country, the growing gap between the very rich and everybody else and the role that unions are playing in improving the standard of living of the American people,” Sanders said. “We’re not there to talk about cage-fighting.”

Asked later about the skirmish, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell demurred. “It’s very difficult to control the behavior of everybody who is in the building,” McConnell said. “I don’t view that as my responsibility.”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said that references were made to the back-and-forth in a GOP conference meeting after the hearing but that no one should take it too seriously.

“It’s a dynamic place,” Cramer said. “We don’t wear the white wigs anymore.”

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

58m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

3h ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

58m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

3h ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.
2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos