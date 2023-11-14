Worker falls off roof in west-end Toronto, rushed to hospital

One person has been rushed to hospital following an industrial accident in Toronto’s west end.

Emergency crews responded to the St. Clair Avenue West and Laughton Avenue area, near Davenport and Caledonia roads, just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say a worker fell off a roof.

Paramedics transported the worker to hospital via an emergency run. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

No further details have been released.

More to come. Developing story.