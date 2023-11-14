Iraq’s top court has ruled to remove the country’s parliament speaker. No details are announced

By Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 8:56 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 9:12 am.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court ruled Tuesday to terminate the parliament speaker.

The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement it decided to terminate Mohamed al-Halbousi’s membership in Parliament along with that of Laith al-Dulaimi. It did not give a reason.

Halbousi has been the highest Sunni official in Iraq. Under the country’s sectarian power-sharing system, the parliament speaker is always Sunni, the prime minister Shiite and the president Kurdish.

The court decision came against the backdrop of a dispute between Halbousi and Dulaimi, also Sunni. Dulaimi had filed a lawsuit against Halbousi claiming that the speaker had forged Dulaimi’s signature on a resignation letter.

Two Iraqi parliamentary officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter said the court decision cannot be appealed and the parliament will need to elect a new speaker.

The legislature will be managed by First Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, one of the officials said.

Halbousi could not immediately be reached for comment.

___

Associated Press writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

18m ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

breaking

5m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

1h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

18m ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

breaking

5m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

1h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

19h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

21h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

21h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos