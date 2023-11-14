Lease of Gulf waters delayed by whale protection debate must continue, court rules

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana, April 10, 2011. An auction of federal Gulf of Mexico leases for oil and gas drilling must be held in 37 days, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, rejecting environmentalists arguments against the sale, and throwing out plans by the Biden administration to scale back the sale to protect an endangered species of whale. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 7:24 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 7:26 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An auction of federal Gulf of Mexico leases for oil and gas drilling must be held in 37 days, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, rejecting environmentalists’ arguments against the sale and throwing out plans by the Biden administration to scale back the sale to protect an endangered species of whale.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling means the lease sale — once set for September, but postponed multiple times amid legal fights — will be held in December. And it must cover 73 million acres (30 million hectares), as originally planned when the administration announced the sale in the spring.

The administration later scaled back the area covered by the lease sale to 67 million acres (27 million hectares) as part of an agreement to protect the endangered Rice’s whale. But the state of Louisiana joined oil and gas companies in opposing the changes.

A federal judge in southwest Louisiana ordered the sale to go on without the whale protections, which also included regulations involving vessel speed and personnel. That led to an appeal by environmental groups — and delays while the arguments continued.

On Tuesday, a 5th Circuit panel rejected the appeal.

Oil industry attorneys disputed that the protections were needed in the area to be leased and said the administration had not gone through legally required procedures to impose the new restrictions.

Industry supporters also had been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the sale, which was ordered in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

An attorney for an environmental group called the ruling “disappointing and unjustified,” in an emailed statement.

“This could be the difference between doing the bare minimum to save this species, and allowing it to vanish,” George Torgun, an attorney for the group Earthjustice, said in a statement.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

2h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

6h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

2h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

6h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

5h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

4h ago

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

6h ago

4:13
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread

The Daily Bread is out with its annual Who's Hungry report and this year the organization says tens of thousands of people are facing food insecurity in Toronto. Faiza Amin reports.

8h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos