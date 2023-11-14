Mali’s leader says the military has seized control of rebel stronghold town Kidal in the north

By Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 8:03 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 8:12 am.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s leader says the military has seized control of the northern town of Kidal, marking the first time the army has held the Tuareg rebel stronghold in nearly a decade.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim announced Tuesday on state broadcaster ORTM as mobile phone networks in Kidal were down.

“This is a message from the president of the transition to the Malian people,” journalist Ibrahim Traore said in his introduction to the news bulletin. “Today, our armed and security forces have seized Kidal. Our mission is not over.”

For several days Mali’s army, accompanied by mercenaries from the Wagner group, have been battling Tuareg fighters in a bid to take control of the town following the departure of United Nations peacekeepers two weeks ago.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

29m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

50m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

29m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

50m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

17h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

19h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

19h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos