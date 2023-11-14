Blue Jays’ Chapman declines qualifying offer, stays on open market

Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays’ qualifying offer and remains a free agent.

Chapman was one of seven players who turned down $20.325-million qualifying offers from their former teams Tuesday.

The Jays extended the offer on Nov. 6. Chapman had until Tuesday to accept it.

Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year’s Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Chapman signed a two-year, $25-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season after spending his first five Major League Baseball seasons in Oakland.

He hit .234 with 44 home runs and 130 runs batted in over two seasons with the Jays and was named a Gold Glove Award winner this season.