Mexican magnate’s firm says it’s too poor to pay US bondholders the tens of millions owed

FILE - Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, attends the award ceremony of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The company run by the Mexican TV, retail and banking magnate said Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, that it had failed to reach an agreement with bondholders in the United States who are owed tens of millions of dollars in past-due payments. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 9:27 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 9:42 pm.

MEXICO (AP) — The company run by Mexican TV, retail and banking magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego said Tuesday it had failed to reach agreement with bondholders in the United States who are owed tens of millions of dollars in past-due payments.

Salinas Pliego’s TV Azteca company issued a statement Tuesday saying it needed a restructuring of bonds that come due in 2024 because business was so bad.

TV Azteca said it had been in a U.S. court-ordered mediation with bondholders since September, but that process concluded when “the parties were unable to reach a consensual resolution.”

According to the statement, the dispute involves about $400 million in bonds, with about $105 million in past-due payments.

It is an usual situation for Salinas Pliego, who frequently takes to his social media accounts to hand out money or merchandise, and posts photos showing his lavish lifestyle, with yachts and expensive vehicles.

He also often posts strings of stinging insults targeting political figures he disagrees with.

According to the company statement, the bondholders wanted $105 million paid when a deal was reached, in exchange for a restructuring that would grant a six-year extension to 2030 on full repayment.

TV Azteca offered a $45 million initial payment and a mix of six- and eight-year extensions on the bonds’ due dates.

The company said it had been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a decline in advertising, “the continued deterioration of the TV broadcasting industry and Mexico’s economy as well as additional pressures on the company’s cash flow generating capabilities.”

None of that could be seen in Salinas Pliego’s social media posts, where he posted last week that “to take advantage of the long weekend, we took a trip to New York City, to see what to buy at the art auctions.”

He also posted videos of a yacht and private plane, writing “how pretty the fruits of my labor are.”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of TV Azteca, he offered to give away a mansion and luxury cars.

Salinas Pliego, who describes himself as “Bitcoin holder, businessman, Libertarian,” has developed a following on social media for his incendiary attacks on political and public figures.

He has had fallings-out with the government, and frequently criticizes one ruling-party congresswoman in Mexico, mocking her weight and calling her “a pig.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

3h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

3h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

7h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

3h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

3h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

7h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

3h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

7h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

6h ago

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

8h ago

More Videos