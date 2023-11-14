Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 4:49 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,023.73, up 314.58 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.09, or 2.34 per cent, to $45.56 on 17.7 million shares.

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up three cents, or 4.23 per cent, to 74 cents on 8.7 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 85 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $90.79 on 6.3 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $24.94 on 5.7 million shares.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up $2.94, or 4.06 per cent, to $75.37 on 5.3 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $45.99 on 5.3 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Up $2.49, or 3.77 per cent, to $68.54. Sun Life Financial Inc. is increasing its focus on partnerships as it looks to further expand, especially in Asian markets. In the third quarter, Sun Life reported a net income of $871 million, up from $111 million a year earlier thanks in part to favourable market-related impacts from interest rates.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Down 16 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $50.15. The CEO of Teck Resources Ltd. said its decision to sell a majority stake in its steelmaking coal business to Swiss commodities giant Glencore represents the best possible outcome after nearly a year of battling over the future of the Vancouver-based miner. Glencore has agreed to pay US$6.9 billion for a 77-per-cent stake in the coal business, known as Elk Valley Resources. In addition, Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp. will acquire a 20-per-cent stake in exchange for its interest in one of Teck’s coal operations and US$1.7 billion in cash, while South Korean steelmaker POSCO will swap its interest in a pair of Teck’s coal operations for a three-per-cent stake in the overall steelmaking coal operations. In total, the deals value Teck’s steelmaking coal operations at US$9 billion.

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Aerospace and Defence. Down $1.34, or 4.44 per cent, to $28.87. CAE Inc. continued to ride the tailwinds of a resurgence of commercial air travel last quarter, boosting its profits by 31 per cent year over year. CEO Marc Parent said Tuesday that the flight simulator maker’s double-digit growth in revenues and net income was driven mainly by strong momentum in civil aviation as well as by higher sales in its other main segment, defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14,2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

20m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

20m ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

3h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

2h ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

3h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.
2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
More Videos