Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,023.73, up 314.58 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.09, or 2.34 per cent, to $45.56 on 17.7 million shares.

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up three cents, or 4.23 per cent, to 74 cents on 8.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 85 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $90.79 on 6.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $24.94 on 5.7 million shares.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up $2.94, or 4.06 per cent, to $75.37 on 5.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $45.99 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Up $2.49, or 3.77 per cent, to $68.54. Sun Life Financial Inc. is increasing its focus on partnerships as it looks to further expand, especially in Asian markets. In the third quarter, Sun Life reported a net income of $871 million, up from $111 million a year earlier thanks in part to favourable market-related impacts from interest rates.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Down 16 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $50.15. The CEO of Teck Resources Ltd. said its decision to sell a majority stake in its steelmaking coal business to Swiss commodities giant Glencore represents the best possible outcome after nearly a year of battling over the future of the Vancouver-based miner. Glencore has agreed to pay US$6.9 billion for a 77-per-cent stake in the coal business, known as Elk Valley Resources. In addition, Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp. will acquire a 20-per-cent stake in exchange for its interest in one of Teck’s coal operations and US$1.7 billion in cash, while South Korean steelmaker POSCO will swap its interest in a pair of Teck’s coal operations for a three-per-cent stake in the overall steelmaking coal operations. In total, the deals value Teck’s steelmaking coal operations at US$9 billion.

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Aerospace and Defence. Down $1.34, or 4.44 per cent, to $28.87. CAE Inc. continued to ride the tailwinds of a resurgence of commercial air travel last quarter, boosting its profits by 31 per cent year over year. CEO Marc Parent said Tuesday that the flight simulator maker’s double-digit growth in revenues and net income was driven mainly by strong momentum in civil aviation as well as by higher sales in its other main segment, defence.

