New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy

Former President Donald Trump smiles while attending the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 10:49 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 10:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Donald Trump for president on Tuesday, a move that was a symbolic departure from his ousted predecessor leading the House.

Johnson, an ally and defender of the former president, said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday morning, “I have endorsed him wholeheartedly.”

He added a bit later: “I’m all in for President Trump.”

Johnson, a little-known Louisiana congressman, became speaker late last month when Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a hard-right band of their fellow Republicans. Though McCarthy was a longtime Trump ally and one of the first elected officials to publicly align himself with Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters, he had stopped short of formally backing Trump’s third White House bid.

McCarthy had drawn the ire of Trump allies after he questioned in an interview this summer whether Trump was the strongest candidate among the then-crowded field of GOP rivals. The field has shrunk in recent weeks, though Trump’s lead has remained fixed.

Trump has celebrated Johnson’s ascension to speaker, calling him “MAGA Mike Johnson.”

Johnson’s comments came hours after The New York Times reported on an August 2015 Facebook post Johnson made before he was elected to Congress in which he criticized Trump, then the Republican nominee, saying “he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House.”

In a response to someone commenting on the post, the newspaper reported that Johnson said: “I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief.”

Johnson, a social conservative, later became a steadfast defender of Trump, notably during his first impeachment in 2019 and through the 2020 election, echoing some of Trump’s conspiracy theories about his loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election and filing a brief in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

Johnson reiterated that on Tuesday, saying in the interview that he was “one of the closest allies President Trump had in Congress.”

Johnson’s endorsement only firms up what is increasingly politically clear — that Trump is the Republican party’s front-runner heading toward 2024 and few GOP leaders are willing or able to stand in his way.

The speaker’s backing of Trump charts the course for other House Republicans and leaves those GOP lawmakers who prefer an alternative candidate increasingly isolated in their party, with few options.

While some more centrist conservative Republicans may not want to support Trump, particularly in congressional districts Biden won last time, they have few avenues in the Republican Party to muscle a different outcome in the presidential nominating contest.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

1h ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

59m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

2h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

3h ago

Top Stories

SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man lying on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street,...

1h ago

Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road, just south...

59m ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

2h ago

Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage
Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building's underground garage in the city's east end. Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

20h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

22h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

22h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos