Police charge man with murder in woman’s stabbing at Etobicoke condo

Toronto police have announced a charge after a woman was fatally stabbed at a condo complex in Etobicoke last week.

Officers were called to the building in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area on Friday, Nov. 10, at around 6:05 p.m.

A female was found at the scene with a stab wound. She was later pronounced dead and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not named the victim.

On Tuesday, police said Felice Passarelli, 68, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Investigators earlier said that the victim and suspect were known to each other.