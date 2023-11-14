Renowned Candian-born Israeli peace activist, Vivian Silver, confirmed killed in Hamas attack

By Amy Teibel (), The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 7:48 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 7:56 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born Israeli activist who devoted her life to seeking peace with the Palestinians, was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel.

For 38 days, Silver, who had moved to Israel in the 1970s and made her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, had been believed to be among the nearly 240 hostages held in the Gaza Strip. But identification of some of the most badly burned remains has gone slowly, and her family was notified of her death on Monday.

Silver was a dominant figure in several groups that promoted peace between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as a prominent Israeli human rights group. She also volunteered with a group that drove Gaza cancer patients to Israeli hospitals for medical care.

“On the one hand, she was small and fragile. Very sensitive,” her son Yonatan Zeigen told Israel Radio on Tuesday. “On the other hand, she was a force of nature. She had a giant spirit. She was very assertive. She had very strong core beliefs about the world and life.”

Zeigen said he texted with his mother during the attack. The exchanges started out lighthearted, with Silver maintaining her sense of humor, he said. Suddenly, he said, there was a dramatic downturn when she understood the end had come, and militants stormed her house.

“Her heart would have been broken” by the events of Oct. 7 and its aftermath, Zeigen said. “She worked all her life, you know, to steer us off this course. And in the end, it blew up in her face.”

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas attacks on Israel while more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israeli war in Gaza, now in its 39th day. “We went through three horrific wars in the space of six years,” Silver said in a 2017 interview with The Associated Press. “At the end of the third one, I said: ‘No more. We each have to do whatever we can to stop the next war. And it’s possible. We must reach a diplomatic agreement.’”

Zeigen said he has now taken on his mother’s baton. “I feel like I’m in a relay race,” he said. “She has passed something on to me now. I don’t know what I’ll do with it, but I think we can’t turn the clock back now. We have to create something new now, something in the direction of what she worked for.”

Amy Teibel (), The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

29m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

50m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge...

breaking

29m ago

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

2h ago

Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today

Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The...

50m ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

17h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

19h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

19h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos