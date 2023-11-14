Royal Canadian Mint to start replacing image of late queen with King Charles

Britain's King Charles III leaves with Queen Camilla after delivering a speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. King Charles III will read out a speech, written by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government, outlining its legislative plans for the next year. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 4:12 am.

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Mint will soon begin producing Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles.

The Winnipeg-based manufacturing facility is set today to showcase its design of the King that will appear on one side of all its coins, replacing the current image of the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

A design by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati was chosen out of 350 artists. 

The winning design was sent to Buckingham Palace for approval. 

The monarch’s effigy is to be pressed onto a loonie for the first time at the mint. 

The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King’s likeness are to circulate in early December. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

