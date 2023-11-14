Several charged after Scotiabank Giller Prize gala interrupted during televised bash

A protester films herself as she interrupts the Scotiabank Giller Prize in Toronto, on Monday, November 13, 2023. The ceremony was twice interrupted by anti-Israel protests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 1:53 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 1:56 pm.

Toronto police have charged three people accused of interrupting last night’s glitzy Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony with an anti-Israel protest.

Investigators allege the three people, who range in age from 23 to 25, used forged documents to gain access to the invitation-only literary event at the Four Seasons Hotel.

All three face charges of obstructing property and using forged documents, and are due back in court in January.

Over the course of the evening, two waves of protesters hopped on stage — the first carrying signs that read “Scotiabank Funds Genocide.”

Pro-Palestinian groups have taken issue with Scotiabank’s investment in an Israeli arms firm.

The second set of protesters disrupted the ceremony as Sarah Bernstein was named the winner of the $100,000 award, shouting anti-Israel slogans before being escorted out and arrested.

Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of the Giller Prize, issued a statement saying the protesters showed “disrespect to Canadian authors, and their literary achievements that were made throughout the year.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

11m ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

updated

4m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

1h ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

2h ago

