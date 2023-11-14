Suspect convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 shooting of a deputy US marshal in Tucson

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 12:27 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 12:43 pm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a federal agent in Tucson five years ago could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in January, according to authorities.

A jury on Monday found Ryan Phillip Schlesinger guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White.

At the time of the fatal shooting, the 41-year-old White was just four days away from his deployment in the Air Force Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.

Prosecutors said White, a married father of four, was part of a group of Marshals Service personnel who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at Schlesinger’s home.

Schlesinger had been stalking a woman who was a Tucson police sergeant, according to a criminal complaint. He was 26 at the time of the shooting.

After a standoff with law enforcement that lasted about an hour, authorities said Schlesinger emerged from his northern Tucson home wearing body armor and was taken into custody.

Schlesinger pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including murder and assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty in the case, but withdrew the motion in August 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

breaking

0m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

16m ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

1h ago

Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game
Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game

Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Adam Johnson during a Nottingham Panthers hockey game last month. The arrest was first reported by...

10m ago

Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

breaking

0m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

16m ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

1h ago

Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game
Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game

Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Adam Johnson during a Nottingham Panthers hockey game last month. The arrest was first reported by...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

22h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.
2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos