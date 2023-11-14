Three arrested in a shooting at a Texas flea market that also killed a child and wounded 4 others

Chad Rogers, public informational officer for Pearland Police Department, gives a statement to the media after a shooting outside Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. The five, identified by police as three adults and two juveniles, were taken to local hospitals, Pearland police said. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) © 2023 Elizabeth Conley / Houston Chronicle

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 12:27 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 12:43 pm.

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Texas flea market, including one of the suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.

Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at Cole’s Flea Market in the Houston suburb of Pearland, with a 10-year-old boy later dying at a hospital. The others who were shot were also hospitalized with one of them later released. The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, according to authorities.

Pearland police said that 19-year-old David Negrete, who they had been looking for after charging him Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, Pearland police announced that two individuals — Cruz Meza and Julianna Espino, both 18 years old — were each charged with tampering with evidence and making a false statement to an officer.

Meza was one of the five people shot Sunday, police said.

Both Meza and Espino were being held at the Brazoria County Detention Center. Jail records did not list an attorney for either Meza or Espino.

Police said that three of the people shot — the 10-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man —were innocent bystanders caught in the incident.

Before Meza was arrested, police said they were investigating whether he had been involved in the shooting. Police were also reviewing whether a 16-year-old boy who was shot had also been involved in the shooting.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Pearland is located about 21 miles (34 kilometers) south of Houston.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

breaking

4m ago

'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year
'Unacceptable': Report finds 10% of Torontonians accessed a food bank this year

Use of food banks in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with one in 10 people utilizing one this year, according to the latest annual report from the Daily Bread Food Bank, up from one in 20 last...

21m ago

Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves
Which vehicles are most often targeted by Ontario car thieves

Ontarians who drive a Honda CR-V or Lexus RX Series might want to double-check that the doors are locked. Those vehicle models topped a new list of the most stolen automobiles in Ontario in 2022. The...

1h ago

Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game
Police arrest man in connection with death of Adam Johnson during hockey game

Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Adam Johnson during a Nottingham Panthers hockey game last month. The arrest was first reported by...

14m ago

