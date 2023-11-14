Man in critical condition following downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by an SUV in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and Scott Street, just east of Yonge Street, around 6:45 a.m. after getting reports a person was struck by a vehicle.

A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics say he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver involved in the crash fled the area before officers arrived. Police tell CityNews they are looking for a large black SUV that will likely have front end damage.

Road are closed in the area for the investigation.