Former Leaf urges hockey players to use cut-resistant gear

**FILE**In this March 6, 2008 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Carlo Colaiacovo (8) moves the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
**FILE**In this March 6, 2008 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Carlo Colaiacovo (8) moves the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

By Michelle Mackey

Posted November 14, 2023 4:22 pm.

A former Toronto Maple Leafs player is speaking out about the need for cut-resistant gear for hockey players at all levels.

Carlo Colaiacovo, who was drafted by the Leafs in 2002, said he felt compelled to share his opinion on the issue in light of the death of hockey player Adam Johnson who died after being cut by skate in the neck and an 11-year-old Uxbridge boy survived a serious cut to his leg during a game.

It comes as an arrest on suspicious of manslaughter was made in the death of Johnson on Tuesday by South Yorkshire police, where the incident happened. The identity of the man arrested has not been released.

Colaiacovo said while they’re often labelled “freak accidents,” these incidents are more common than you may think.

“Lacerations are the number one source of ER visits in North America because of Ice Hockey,” Colaiacovo told CityNews.

The Gibbs family experienced this last week when their 11-year-old son was taken to hospital after he was cut by a skate during a tournament in Toronto.

“The doctor said, ‘Look this could have been much worse,; obviously the position of the cut if it had been on the inside of the thigh, a femoral cut, then he probably wouldn’t be here. But we got lucky,” said the boy’s father, Mike Gibbs.

These incidents, and the many more that are not widely reported, inspired Colaiacovo to partner with Daredevil Hockey, creators of Kevlar cut-resistant base layers. He wants to see hockey players wearing this type of gear, especially as the sport continues to evolve.

“The players are getting stronger and faster, the equipment continues to get lighter, but the one constant is the skates always stay sharp. And so what are we doing to help protect players from being fatally injured?” asked Colaiacovo.

Cut-resistant base layers are not mandated for pro or house leagues in Canada while neck guards are only required in minor and female hockey.

Ontario University Athletics made neck guards mandatory in men’s hockey earlier this month.

Hockey Canada said in a statement to CityNews, “We are reviewing whether to expand the requirements of cut-resistant equipment.”

CityNews also reached out to the Ontario Hockey Federation, but have not received a response at this time.

While comfort and cost may be barriers to wearing cut-resistant gear, Colaiacovo wants players and their families to look at this protection as an insurance policy.

“There is no way I’m getting back on the ice or letting my kid get back on the ice knowing what I know now about skate lacerations,” shared Colaiacovo.

