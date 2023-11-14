Suspect sought in vehicle break-ins at east-end Toronto apartment building garage

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into several vehicles at an apartment building’s underground garage in the city’s east end.

Police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, a man broke into the front window of an apartment building in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues and made his way to the underground parking area.

The suspect allegedly broke into the vehicles and stole items that were inside.

Police have released an image of the suspect.

Investigators say he has a medium build, balding, with grey hair and a grey goatee. He was wearing a brown shirt, blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.