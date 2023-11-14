Wisconsin state Senate to vote on downsized Milwaukee Brewers stadium repair bill

Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos is flanked by State Rep. Robert Brooks, left, and State Senator Dan Feyen as they unveil a stadium repair funding plan aimed at keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee at a news conference Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars of public funds to help the Milwaukee Brewers repair their stadium over the next three decades. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during a floor session set to begin Tuesday morning, Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 12:11 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 12:26 am.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars of public funds to help the Milwaukee Brewers repair their stadium over the next three decades.

The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during a floor session set to begin Tuesday morning. As of last week, Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu was still trying to lock down enough votes to push the package. At least three GOP members, Julian Bradley, Steve Nass and Van Wanggaard, have said they oppose the bill and Sen. LaTonya Johnson has said she’s the only Milwaukee Democrat who supports the package. But legislative leaders typically don’t schedule bills for floor votes unless they’re certain of passage, signaling LeMahieu has mustered up 17 votes between the two parties.

Approval would send the package to the Assembly. Speaker Robin Vos has signaled his support. Assembly passage would put the bill in front of Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it. Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, said Monday that the governor supports the Senate version of the package.

The Brewers say the 22-year-old American Family Field needs extensive repairs. The stadium’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses need replacing, the stadium’s luxury suites and video scoreboard need upgrades and the stadium’s signature retractable roof, fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work, according to the team.

Brewer officials initially said the team might leave Milwaukee if they didn’t get public dollars to help with the repairs. Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers’ president of business operations, softened the team’s stance last month, saying the Brewers want to remain in the city “for the next generation” but the prospect of the team leaving still looms.

Debates over handing billions of public dollars to professional sports teams are always divisive. The Brewers’ principal owner, Mark Attanasio, is worth an estimated $700 million, according to Yahoo Finance. The team is valued at around $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Legislative leaders have been working since September on a plan to help the team cover the repairs, motivated by fear of losing tens of millions in tax revenue if the Brewers leave Milwaukee.

The Assembly last month approved a plan that calls for the state to contribute $411.5 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $135 million. The state and the locals would make the payments in annual installments through 2050. The Brewers would contribute $100 million and extend their lease at the stadium through 2050, guaranteeing Major League Baseball would remain in its smallest market for another 27 years.

Senate Republicans balked at the size of the state contribution. They amended the package last week to scale back the state contribution to $382.5 million. They also added a surcharge on tickets to non-baseball events that would generate an estimated $14.1 million by 2050. The city and county’s contributions would remain unchanged but the team’s contribution would increase to $110 million.

The Brewers support the revised version of the package, and Vos said last week that he hopes the Senate changes will push the plan “over the finish line.”

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

8h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

8h ago

Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame

Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.  The New York Rangers legend fed off the energy inside the world's most famous arena — and a city where many athletes...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

8h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

8h ago

Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame

Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.  The New York Rangers legend fed off the energy inside the world's most famous arena — and a city where many athletes...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

6h ago

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

10h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

12h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

12h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.
More Videos