Work resumes at Montana mine where 24-year-old worker was killed in machinery accident

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Co. complex, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is seen, May 2, 2013, near Nye, Mont. An employee of a mine contractor died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the Stillwater Mine while working to prepare an area for future mining. The man was bolting up wire panels to prevent falling rock when the accident happened, officials said. The man's death is still under investigation. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2023 7:19 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 7:26 pm.

NYE, Montana (AP) — Work has resumed at a precious metals mine in south-central Montana a day after a 24-year-old worker died in an underground machinery accident, mine officials said.

Noah Dinger of Post Falls, Idaho, died just before 1:30 a.m. Monday when he was operating a machine that bolts wire panels onto the stone walls of an underground area to prevent falling rock during future mining, said Heather McDowell, a vice president with Sibanye Stillwater, the owner of the Stillwater Mine near Nye.

“His dad was working in the area and actually was the one that found him,” McDowell said. No one witnessed the accident, but Dinger apparently got caught in the rotating shaft on the bolter, she said.

McDowell confirmed Dinger’s name after a family friend posted an online fundraiser for his wife Kaylei and their two sons, ages 3 and 1.

Work was halted Monday at the only platinum and palladium mine in the U.S. and resumed Tuesday. Each shift of workers will be instructed about the risks of rotating mine equipment, McDowell said.

Dinger worked for mine contractor Moran Mining of Canada.

The accident is being investigated by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

2h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

6h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

2h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

6h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

1h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

5h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

4h ago

1:25
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week
Body found inside Scarborough home after explosion earlier this week

Human remains have been located at the scene of a house explosion that happened in Scarborough this weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on the latest update from officials.

6h ago

4:13
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread
Toronto sees 51 per cent increase in use of food banks compared to 2022: Daily Bread

The Daily Bread is out with its annual Who's Hungry report and this year the organization says tens of thousands of people are facing food insecurity in Toronto. Faiza Amin reports.

8h ago

3:26
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years
Travel times for streetcars along King Street slowest in six years

Congestion through the downtown core may now be spilling onto the King Street Transit Corridor and many of those vehicles are breaking the law. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos