13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

By Jake Bleiberg, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 11:06 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 11:12 am.

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration, authorities said.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings over what punishment the boy should face in the rare murder case against a child, according to Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office. He will start the sentence in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and he may later be transferred to the state’s adult prison system.

The boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, faced sentences ranging from probation to 40 years behind bars. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The child’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted the uncle about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

The boy’s uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting and later indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The case is pending.

Jake Bleiberg, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

37m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

5h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

1h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

17h ago

Top Stories

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

37m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

5h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

1h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

17h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

19h ago

More Videos