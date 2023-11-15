Albania proposes a draft law on a contentious deal with Italy to jointly process asylum applications

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, shake hands during a meeting in Rome, Italy, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) LaPresse

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 9:57 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 10:12 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government on Wednesday put forth a draft law on a contentious deal with Italy to jointly process some asylum applications of migrants arriving in Italy by sea.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni announced a five-year deal in which Albania agreed to shelter up to 36,000 migrants a year while Rome fast-tracks their requests for asylum in Italy.

Albania’s draft law will be debated and voted on in the 140-seat parliament where Rama’s governing Socialists have 74 seats. It is not clear when the parliament will vote.

Albania’s opposition is against the plan, while Albanians are divided. Rama considers the deal as a gesture of reciprocation to Italy, which in 1991 welcomed thousands of Albanians fleeing poverty after the fall of communism.

The European Commission has requested more details. The deal has been criticized by rights organizations and other groups, and it could backfire against Albania as it aspires to European Union membership. Italy’s left-wing opposition parties protest the deal.

Italy has committed to pay for the construction of two centers that can hold up to 3,000 migrants at a time. Meloni has said she expects them to become operational next spring.

Albania offers two facilities including the port of Shengjin, a tourist spot about 75 kilometers (46 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. Those who will be deported will be sent to Gjader near the Shengjin port, at a former military airport.

Albania would provide external security for the two centers, which would be under Italian jurisdiction.

Italy has agreed to remove people whose applications for international protection have been rejected, but the deal does not outline how they will be repatriated, which is often a long and difficult process.

The deal also doesn’t say whether migrants will be screened for transfer to Albania at sea or on Italian soil.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

HAPPENING NOW

1h ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

3h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

16h ago

Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war
Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday that Israel must use "maximum restraint" to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "I have been clear that the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

HAPPENING NOW

1h ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

3h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

16h ago

Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war
Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday that Israel must use "maximum restraint" to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "I have been clear that the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

16h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

18h ago

More Videos