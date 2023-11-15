An Iranian rights lawyer detained for allegedly not wearing hijab was freed on bail, husband says

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 12:52 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 12:56 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent Iranian human rights lawyer who was detained last month for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory headscarf law was freed on bail, her husband said Wednesday.

Reza Khandan, the husband of Nasrin Sotoudeh, posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo of his wife and said: “Nasrin was freed on bail … hours ago.”

Sotoudeh was detained in October after she attended the funeral of a teenage girl, Armita Geravand, who died after being injured in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro. At the time, authorities said Sotoudeh was arrested on a charge of violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law.

Many Iranian news outlets republished the semiofficial Fars news agency report and said there were multiple arrests at Geravand’s funeral. She also was not wearing a headscarf at the time she was injured.

The 60-year-old Sotoudeh — known for defending activists, opposition politicians and women in Iran prosecuted for removing their headscarves — called the death of Geravand “another state murder.”

Geravand was injured and in a coma for weeks in Tehran. Her death came after the one-year anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. She, too, was detained for not wearing a headscarf. Her death sparked nationwide protests at the time.

It’s not clear what happened in the few seconds after Geravand entered the train on Oct. 1. A friend told Iranian state television that Geravand hit her head on the station’s platform.

Soundless video footage taken from outside of a nearby car is blocked by a bystander and just seconds later, her limp body is seen being carried off.

Activists abroad suspect Geravand may have been pushed or attacked for not wearing the hijab. They have demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.

Sotoudeh was previously arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against Iran’s rulers and eventually was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. She was released in 2020 but details about the conditions of her release were not announced. Sotoudeh occasionally visited clinics as she suffered chronic gastrointestinal and foot problems.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence...

breaking

4m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

52m ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

43m ago

Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody
Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at...

58m ago

