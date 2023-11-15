Another victim of Maine mass shooting discharged from hospital as panel prepares to convene

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 3:21 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 3:42 pm.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Medical staff lined the hallways this week as another victim of last month’s Lewiston mass shooting was released from Central Maine Medical Center, leaving only two of the wounded in the hospital.

Doctors, nurses and team members paid silent tribute to the patient, who was not identified, after a two-and-a-half week stay in the hospital in Lewiston, the city where 18 people were killed and 13 others injured on Oct. 25 in the deadliest shooting in state history.

The hospital staff “wanted to acknowledge this milestone, while at the same time remain mindful that this patient, and many of us, have a long road ahead,” said Kris Chaisson, chief nursing officer.

The patient’s departure Monday leaves two patients, both in stable condition, at Central Maine Medical Center, an official said.

Most of the injured were taken to Central Maine Medical Center, while one each went to other hospitals in Lewiston, Portland and Boston.

The others have been discharged, including 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille, of Auburn, Maine, who left Mass General for Children in Boston a week ago, an official said.

Robitaille’s family issued a statement Wednesday thanking the medical teams for “saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments.”

Central Maine Medical Center went on lockdown and tens of thousands of residents were urged to shelter in place after the shootings at a bowling alley and a bar. The body of the gunman, 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, was found two days later. An autopsy indicated he died by suicide.

An independent commission established to review all aspects of the tragedy, including how warning signs that Card was in a mental health crisis were not acted upon, will meet for the first time Monday.

The panel created by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will use the meeting to get organized and discuss the path forward in determining the facts that led to the tragedy and the law enforcement response, officials said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

36m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

4h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

36m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

4h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

4h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

22h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

More Videos