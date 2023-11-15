Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages entrance to casino, but Resorts remains open

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 6:26 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 6:43 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — A fire broke out under the wooden Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday right in front of the entrance to Resorts casino, melting part of its facade and burning the doors. But no one was injured and the facility was able to remain open, authorities said.

Two restaurants near the fire were temporarily closed and hoped to reopen later Wednesday, Fire Chief Scott Evans and Resorts President Mark Giannantonio said.

The fire burst through the boardwalk’s slats at around 4 p.m. and was driven by strong winds, Evans said. Black smoke boiled into the air as orange flames leapt beneath the Resorts sign. The casino was accessible through a secondary Boardwalk entrance as well as side entrances near parking areas, Giannantonio said.

Aris Matos and his wife Michelle of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, were having dinner at a restaurant in the casino when he looked outside and saw clouds of smoke.

“We ate some more and then I saw the smoke was getting thicker and thicker,” he said. “Then I saw one of the workers in the restaurant run outside with a fire extinguisher to try to put it out, but the flames were already too big, and he ran back inside the restaurant and told us all to evacuate.”

Matos said the flames were burning the facade of the casino including a canopy that melted, with pieces of it dripping down near where firefighters cut away a section of the Boardwalk with chainsaws so they could spray underneath at the source of the blaze.

Evans said the two-alarm fire required 30 firefighters to extinguish, describing it as “pretty serious.”

It was brought under control within about 40 minutes, and Giannantonio praised the fire department for keeping it from causing further damage.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined. Evans said several possibilities were being looked at, including an electrical malfunction from utilities running underneath the walkway or that the fire might have been caused accidentally by homeless people taking shelter under the walkway, a not-infrequent event in Atlantic City.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

2h ago

0:52
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York

Toronto Police say there is information that the driver who struck four people in North York did so intentionally. One woman was killed and three others injured. Michelle Mackey with the latest.

3h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

5h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

7h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.
More Videos