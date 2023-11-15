Biden and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of the APEC conference. Follow live updates

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force 1 at San Francisco International Airport as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) kicks off in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Biden was greeted by California Gov. Gavin Newson, fourth right, first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newson, third right, Rep. Kevin Mullin, right, and others. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ONLINE_YES

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 1:24 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 1:26 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Follow live updates.

What to know

What is APEC anyway?

Biden’s goal for Xi meeting is to get U.S.-China communications back to normal

San Francisco hopes to rid its image of a city in decline as it hosts APEC

A fragile global economy is at stake at Biden and Xi meet

White House expects major announcements from Xi-Biden meeting

Ahead of the meeting between Biden and Xi, senior White House officials said Biden would walk away from the talks with major announcements expected on curbing the flow of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and concrete steps to revive military to military communications.

One senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview aspects of the meeting, said Wednesday’s talks will stand out from the last time Biden and Xi spoke a year ago in Bali.

The official said there weren’t concrete agreements coming out of Bali, unlike what is expected on Wednesday.

— Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani

3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence...

breaking

5m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

52m ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

43m ago

Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody
Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at...

58m ago

