Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings.

Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north of Gerrard Street East, around 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews crews encountered the house fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the second floor. The fire eventually spread to neighbouring homes.

Officials say four residents needed to be evacuated from the affected buildings. No injuries have been reported.

River Street is closed from Bayview Avenue to Gerrard for the investigation.