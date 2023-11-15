‘Dances With Wolves’ actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges

LAS VEGAS — The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor and self-described medicine man.

Chasing Horse has been jailed in Las Vegas since his January arrest in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.

But his lawyer, Kristy Holston, argued in court that prosecutors presented no evidence the sex was non-consensual and that they provided improper instructions to a grand jury.

Prosecutor William Rowles says the grand jury heard from two women who both testified they thought they loved Chasing Horse, but realized it was spiritual manipulation and assault.

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision.

Chasing Horse is also facing criminal charges in Montana, British Columbia and Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press