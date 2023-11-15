Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

By Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 11:56 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of the suspect in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence, after pleading guilty to charges arising from his sponsorship of his son’s application for a gun license.

Robert Crimo Jr. entered a guilty plea to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct last week in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo sponsored his underage son’s firearm application three years before the July 2022 attack in Highland Park, even though the teenager had recently threatened violence.

Judge George Strickland sentenced Crimo Jr. to 60 days in jail, two years of probation and 100 hours of community service on Nov. 6, but agreed to wait until Wednesday to take him into custody.

Illinois offers most misdemeanor offenders the opportunity to reduce their sentence by half for good behavior, meaning Crimo Jr. may only serve 30 days. Although jail time will be brief, the case is significant because it is a rare example of a parent or guardian held criminally liable for the actions of an alleged mass shooter.

The judge also ordered Crimo Jr. to surrender his gun license and ammunition, and banned the former mayoral candidate from sponsoring firearm applications for minors.

Crimo Jr. had been originally charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing.

Prosecutors said a guilty plea with reduced misdemeanor charges was a good outcome.

“We’ve laid down a marker to other prosecutors, to other police in this country, to other parents, that they must be held accountable,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart after Crimo Jr. was sentenced. ”He knew exactly how dangerous it was for this 19-year-old to have a weapon.”

Crimo Jr. had no comment on his sentence or charges. His lawyer, George Gomez, said the plea was in part to ensure his son received a fair trial, since details and evidence from the shooting would have been widely aired during a trial of his own.

Three years before the attack, the younger Crimo at 19 was not old enough to seek his own gun license, but could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father signed off on the application, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had threatened to “kill everyone.”

Crimo III faces 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Prosecutors say he admitted he was the gunman when he was arrested hours after the shooting in Highland Park. A trial date is expected to be set on Dec. 11.

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Top Stories

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

35m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

5h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

1h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

17h ago

