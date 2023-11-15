Fireworks workshop explosion leaves at least 4 dead in Mexico’s central state of Puebla

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 11:46 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 11:57 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The explosion of a fireworks workshop near Mexico’s Gulf coast left at least four men killed, authorities in the central state of Puebla said Wednesday.

The blast occurred Tuesday in the township of Xiutetelco, Puebla, near the border with the neighboring state of Veracruz.

Three of the men, including the owner of the workshop, died at the scene, according to the Puebla State Interior Department.

Another man died of his injuries at a local hospital, and a fifth victim was severely injured. Four of the five victims were in their 20s.

Fireworks explosions occur with depressing regularity in Mexico, often at unlicensed workshops with few safety precautions. However, officials said the most recent blast occurred at a shop that was licensed and inspected by Mexico’s Defense Department, which is responsible for regulating the industry.

Fireworks feature prominently in local festivals, which use everything from firecrackers and roman candles to powerful rockets.

In March, a powerful blast at an illegal fireworks workshop near Mexico City left seven people dead and 15 injured.

That explosion occurred at a house used to make fireworks in the state of Morelos, just south of the capital.

Legal production facilities must adhere to certain standards and obtain a permit from the country’s Defense Department.

In 2018, 24 people were killed in an explosion of fireworks in the town of Tultepec just north of Mexico City, in the worst such blast in recent memory.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

