How to change hockey culture from the ground up

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it’s not the old former players in charge of the NHL — the guys who thought banning Pride jerseys and tape was a smart idea — who will determine the future of hockey. It’s the kids playing now, with big dreams and bright futures ahead of them, who will ultimately create whatever the game becomes.

Brock McGillis is an advocate and activist, the first openly gay men’s professional hockey player, and a speaker on the Culture Shift tour. He says that making hockey a more welcoming place involves challenging conformity and celebrating all personal differences.

“We are multifaceted beings, and we should embrace more of that, because the more we do, the less likely we’re going to be to judge others who are different than us,” says McGillis.

So how do we make sure hockey really is for everyone? How different is the culture right now among young players? And how are the youngest players in the NHL now bringing a different approach to their locker rooms and benches?