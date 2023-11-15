In the news today: No Canadians on Rafah crossing list as Israel raids Gaza hospital

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

No Canadians on today’s Rafah crossing list

No more Canadians have been approved to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, as hundreds of people connected to Canada continue to wait for help to leave.

A total of 356 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have been able to leave the besieged Palestinian territory so far.

No one connected to Canada had been cleared to leave on Tuesday, and the last group of 10 people made it across on Monday.

Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity, as the army extended its control across Gaza City and the north.

Trudeau in California for APEC summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to California for three days of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco.

Trudeau will meet today with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, long a liberal-minded ally in the effort to combat climate change.

Officials say he’ll attend an APEC reception later in the day hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden before a welcome dinner with tech leaders.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Canadians widely dissatisfied with Trudeau: poll

A new poll suggests almost two in three Canadians have a negative impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and half want him to resign before the next election.

The Leger poll for The Canadian Press suggests widespread dissatisfaction with the Liberal government on everything from housing affordability and inflation to health care, government spending and climate change.

While affordability, housing and public debt are higher on the reasons people want Trudeau to go, one in five people surveyed say they want him to resign simply because they are “just tired of him.”

Former envoy to Afghanistan pitches diplomacy

A former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan says it’s time for Ottawa to establish a diplomatic presence in the Taliban-held country.

Arif Lalani (ah-REEF’ la-LAH’-nee) says Canada lacks a firsthand view of living conditions in the country, where Canadian troops fought for more than 12 years.

Lalani says Canada could start by sending a team of humanitarian analysts without recognizing the Taliban as a government, since Ottawa deems the group a terrorist organization.

Crown closings continue at London attack trial

The Crown is set to continue its closing arguments today at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

In addressing jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom Tuesday, the Crown argued 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021.

The defence has argued Veltman is not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberately plan the attack.

Ontario patient ombudsman sees surge in complaints

Ontario’s patient ombudsman says his office has seen a 33-per-cent increase in complaints, and noted a troubling trend with problems accessing primary care.

Craig Thompson has released his office’s annual report today with its findings.

His office received more than 43-hundred complaints over the 2022/23 year.

The patient ombudsman’s role is to help resolve complaints from health-care patients and residents in long-term care homes and in home and community care.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press