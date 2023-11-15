Karl Tremblay, singer with Quebec’s Les Cowboys Fringants, dies from cancer at 47

MONTREAL — Karl Tremblay, the lead singer with one of Quebec’s most beloved bands, has died at the age of 47.

His group, Les Cowboys Fringants, shared the news of his death in a social media post this afternoon.

Tremblay announced in July 2022 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He continued to perform with the folk-rock band while undergoing chemotherapy, including a historic performance before 90,000 people at the Festival d’été in Quebec City in July.

The band later postponed all of its performances scheduled for this fall.

Les Cowboys Fringants wrote on social media that Tremblay was a role model and an “exemplary warrior” in the face of illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Quebec singer Karl Tremblay has died at the age of 47. His band, Les Cowboys Fringants, shared the news of his death in a social media post this afternoon. Tremblay pauses during their performance at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City, Monday, July 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

