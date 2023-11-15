Karl Tremblay, singer with Quebec’s Les Cowboys Fringants, dies from cancer at 47

<div>Quebec singer Karl Tremblay has died at the age of 47. His band, Les Cowboys Fringants, shared the news of his death in a social media post this afternoon. Tremblay pauses during their performance at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City, Monday, July 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 6:10 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 6:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Karl Tremblay, the lead singer with one of Quebec’s most beloved bands, has died at the age of 47. 

His group, Les Cowboys Fringants, shared the news of his death in a social media post this afternoon. 

Tremblay announced in July 2022 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He continued to perform with the folk-rock band while undergoing chemotherapy, including a historic performance before 90,000 people at the Festival d’été in Quebec City in July.

The band later postponed all of its performances scheduled for this fall.

Les Cowboys Fringants wrote on social media that Tremblay was a role model and an “exemplary warrior” in the face of illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

